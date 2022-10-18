This BBC radio documentary explores a new generation of women in Japan

Find out how women in Japan are making strides in femtech, politics, sport and media on the documentary 'Ojousan Power'

Looking for something enlightening to listen to? You can now tune in to a BBC radio documentary highlighting women in Japan and how their roles have been evolving with society. Titled ‘Ojousan Power’, this new episode features a group of remarkable women making headway in femtech, politics, sport and media.

Japan still has a long way to go when it comes to gender equality, but there's been progress. Over the last few years, social movements such as the worldwide #MeToo campaign have swept the country with impact. As women continue to face challenges, a new generation is starting to put the spotlight on the country’s gender inequality in the workplace, politics and even at home.

Photo: Screenshot of the 'Ojousan Power' documentary from the BBC website

This episode delves into these pressing issues and how women in Japan are finally breaking boundaries and demanding equality. The documentary is narrated by Akiko Toya of Original Inc, the Tokyo-based company behind Time Out Tokyo.

You can catch the episode for free online.

