This floating barge at Tennozu Isle has turned into a summer beer garden

Enjoy international cuisine and seven types of craft beer on the water between July 10 and September 25

Here comes a unique addition to Tokyo’s lineup of ubiquitous summertime beer gardens. Tennoz Beer Garden the Voyage will be taking over the floating barge T-Lotus M, which is designed by famous Japanese architect Kengo Kuma.

Photo: Tennoz Beer Garden the Voyage

Starting from Sunday July 10, you can enjoy a selection of world cuisines, with dishes from North and Latin America, Africa, Europe and Asia.

Photo: Tennoz Beer Garden the Voyage

On the drinks side, expect seven types of craft beer. Champagne is available, too, but that’s limited to customers using the private room.

To enjoy this floating beer garden, you’ll have to purchase a set of five ¥600 tickets totaling ¥3,000. You can then use these tickets to redeem for food and drinks.

Photo: Tennoz Beer Garden the Voyage Uezu Kiyosaku

Between July 22 and August 1, the boat’s main and lower decks are exhibiting photos taken by Uezu Kiyosaku, the vocalist and bassist of the Japanese band Mongol800 – you might have come across their catchy hit song Chiisana Koi no Uta before. The 30-plus photos were taken by Kiyosaku during his travels abroad.

Photo: Tennoz Beer Garden the Voyage

Tennoz Beer Garden the Voyage runs from July 10 until September 25, from 5pm to 10pm on weekdays and 12noon to 10pm on Saturday, Sunday and holidays. More details including the event schedule will be announced on the beer garden’s Instagram.

