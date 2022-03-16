This Ginza department store is opening a dedicated sneaker floor

Home to countless stores dedicated to sneakers, Tokyo might be one of the best places in the world to stock up on the latest kicks. This modern fashion staple has become a closet essential, and has even gained enough popularity to warrant a brand new dedicated sneaker floor at the Hankyu Men’s Tokyo department store in Ginza.

The new shoe emporium, called Ginza Sneaker Hills, will take up the entire eighth floor and is set to officially open on Saturday March 19. The floor will be separated into four different areas: a shoe market, museum, sneaker school and hospital.

Photo: Hankyu Hanshin

The Sneaker Market is run by second-hand department store Komehyo and will feature more than 500 pairs of new and used sneakers from different brands, with the bulk of them being from Nike. The well-curated selection will focus on popular shoe styles as well as rare, hard-to-find sneaker models. With a focus on sustainability, the market will also offer a purchasing service where you can sell your second-hand and used sneakers – after a quick assessment by the staff, of course.

Photo: Hankyu Hanshin

Across from the market, you’ll find the Sneaker Museum which will be reserved for exhibitions and events related to footwear. The first exhibition will highlight the history of popular Nike sneaker models including the Cortez and AJ10G, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The opening exhibition is set to run until September.

You can also enjoy a cup of coffee while you browse the exhibition space as there’ll be an automated café run by Root C where you can order coffee from the contactless, vending-machine-like system.

Photo: Hankyu Hanshin

If you have a hard time letting go of an old pair of sneakers, you can give your favourite kicks a second life with the help of the Sneaker Hospital and School. The hospital offers both cleaning and repair services while the school provides workshops on how to customise your shoes to suit your exact style.

Photo: Hankyu Hanshin

The school experience gives you the chance to dive into footwear customisation where you can learn to paint and upgrade your sneakers with new leather parts and even bling them up with Swarovski crystals. Courses start at ¥8,800 per person for a three-hour session. Booking links are not available at the moment, so keep your eye on Hankyu’s website for further details.

Photo: Hankyu Hanshin

Don’t miss the grand opening of Ginza Sneaker Hills on March 19 – a number of events are scheduled for the big day, including live music performances and a podcast recording with notable Japanese designers Dairiku Okamoto, Shinpei Goto, Hirofumi Kojima and Daisuke Obana.

See the store website for more information.

