This gorgeous jungle resort with infinity pool near Tokyo looks like Bali

The luxurious Botanical Pool Club hotel in Chiba has two pools and is surrounded by lush greenery

If you’re looking to escape the bustling city life without going too far, consider the new Botanical Pool Club, which is opening later in August. This luxurious hotel is located deep in Chiba prefecture near Awa-Katsuyama Station, and it’s surrounded by lush greenery that will make you feel like you’re on a tropical island, much like Bali.

The verdant landscape was designed by Japanese plant hunter Kiyoshun Nishibatake. He decorated the sprawling 10,000 square-metre grounds with about 300 kinds of tropical plants.

One of the hotel’s main features, the circular signature pool is surrounded by palm trees. There are also reclining loungers to relax on while you sip on cocktails from the poolside bar.

The infinity pool, of course, is the hotel’s most impressive feature, as it’s aligned to the direction of the setting sun during the beautiful golden hour. You can bask in the view from the water or a seat on the poolside rotunda’s rooftop.

If you’re looking for more ways to unwind, the hotel has a jungle-inspired sauna to help rejuvenate your body and mind.

Despite the hotel’s extensive grounds, it’s quite an intimate property with only 21 rooms. While there are five room categories, they are all designed with a contemporary, minimalist aesthetic. If you’re looking to splurge, the pool villa, which can accommodate up to four adults and two children, offers the luxury of a private pool.

Botanical Pool Club is opening on August 25, but reservations are now open via its website. Rates start at ¥73,000 per room per night.

