Tokyo Biennale 2023 is opening in September – here are the highlights

Tokyo Biennale only comes around once every two years, but in between that time, the organisers and artists are in constant motion with open calls, fringe exhibitions and workshops. That said, we’re now approaching the festival once again, which is set to run from September 25 to November 5 2023.

While initially planned for 2020, the Biennale's inaugural event was postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. Now, for its second edition in 2023, the Biennale continues to uphold its international reputation by inviting an eclectic mix of artists and creators from around the world. Here’s what you can expect from Tokyo Biennale 2023, including participating artists, projects and exhibitions.

Photo: Genya Aoki Slow Art Collective in Tokyo in 2022

Artists we are excited to see

This year’s line-up include both local and international artists, who work across mediums including music, performance art as well as visual art. Photographer Risaku Suzuki, for instance, will have his piece 'Mirror Portrait – Lighting up a Corner' installed at the 17th-century Toeizan Kan'ei-ji Temple in Okachimachi. The photos in this series were taken using mirror reflections to symbolise connections that transcend time and space. Through these photographs, you can feel the presence of absent figures or distant places. At the same venue, Yusuke Nishimura will be showcasing his installation 'Echo Works', which features an ekobashira pagoda sculpted from clay sourced from around the temple grounds.

Meanwhile in Nihonbashi, media artist Marco Barotti will be exhibiting sculptures that mimic the behaviour of coral using AI. Through the movement, sound and vibration of this work, you’ll become aware of the climate crisis and its impact on the oceans. This exhibition aims to deepen the relationship between humans and nature.

Some artists will be displaying their work across several neighbourhoods, like the Melbourne-based Slow Art Collective led by Chaco Kato and Dylan Martorell. Their art projects often revolve around multicultural coexistence and as such, include elements of public participation. There’s also a focus on sustainability since the works are created using natural materials like bamboo and rope plus items found in the city.

Photo: Yoshihiro Kikuyama Nishio Yoshinari & 403 Architecture (Dajiba), Pubrobe, 2016. Installation view at Aichi Triennale 2016, Aichi Prefectural Museum of Art

Some installations require your participation

In the spirit of celebrating connection, several artists and project organisers have extended an open invitation for the public to contribute to an array of installations.

Those with suitcases they no longer use, for example, are encouraged to donate their travel bags to Tokyo Art Farm. This initiative is working to give used items a second life by turning them into planters for a community garden next to Tokyo Station.

Another communal installation is the Tenmasen Ship Project, where 10,000 miniature boats will be released on the Nihonbashi River on October 1. To raise funds for this project, organisers are offering to add personalised flags to the boats for anyone who donates ¥1,000 by September 24.

Photo: Genya Aoki Installation view of Yusuke Nishimura's piece 'Echo Works' (2022) at Kan'ei-ji Temple

Tokyo Biennale will be mostly free, with some ticketed exhibitions

Most of the installations at the 2023 Tokyo Biennale can be accessed for free. This is in addition to the fact that many of the works and projects are developed in public spaces, as the festival organisers are hoping to foster connectivity and community among local residents and international visitors.

Tickets will be released online at a later date for a handful of exhibitions and events that require an admission fee. They will be available via AssoView, ArtSticker and Peatix.

To learn more about Tokyo Biennale and see the full list of participating artists, visit the festival website.

