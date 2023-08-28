Meet and take photos with Snoopy IRL at Snoopy Museum in Tokyo

Interact with Snoopy at the Snoopy Greeting sessions, held for a limited time from October 2023

Japan has an unwavering love for Snoopy and the Peanuts gang. It’s evident via the many Snoopy attractions dotted around the country, including Tokyo’s very own Snoopy Museum. While you can often enjoy meet-and-greet sessions with your favourite characters at most themed attractions, Snoopy only makes the occasional appearance limited to special events and occasions – until now.

For a limited time starting this October, the Snoopy Museum will be holding Snoopy Greeting, an event where you can interact, high-five and take pictures with the iconic white beagle created by Charles M. Schulz. Snoopy will even dress up in the same uniforms as the museum staff.

Photo: Sony Creative Products Inc.

For this meet-and-greet session, you’ll need a separate ticket in addition to the museum’s entry. A ticket costs ¥1,500 and it can accommodate up to four people. Snoopy Greeting tickets go on sale online starting Friday September 1 at 10am. You'll be able to purchase tickets up until 8pm the evening before your visit.

So far, Snoopy is scheduled to make meet-and-greet appearances on:

October 6-9

October 13-15

October 20-22

October 27-29

Check the Snoopy Museum website for future dates.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Nescafé Harajuku café offers upright pods designed for napping

Japan has two of the best ranked international airlines for 2023

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea will feature Frozen, Tangled and Peter Pan

This is the only place in Japan to see sakura and autumn leaves at the same time

Studio Ghibli finally releases images from its latest anime 'How Do You Live?'

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.