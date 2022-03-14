This Kyoto temple is opening for cherry blossom viewing at night

Visit Daigoji Temple after dark to see the magnificent weeping sakura tree illuminated from March 19 to April 4

Cherry blossom season is just around the corner and trees are expected to bloom a little early this year. While most of us visit the cherry blossoms during the day, Daigoji Temple in Kyoto is offering an exclusive evening hanami from March 19 to April 4.

Photo: Daigoji Temple

You’re probably familiar with temples like Kiyomizu-dera and Kinkaku-ji, but Daigoji Temple is another beautiful treasure in Kyoto that’s also a designated World Heritage Site.

Photo: Daigoji Temple

The temple is separated into three sections and Sanboin, the area closest to the entrance, is where you'll get to see the temple’s magnificent weeping cherry blossom tree all lit up from March 19 to 25. You’ll also receive an exclusive night-viewing goshuin, a stamp given out to visitors by Buddhist temples in Japan.

Photo: Daigoji Temple

If you visit from March 27 to April 4, you’ll be able to visit the gardens at Reihokan, where the cherry blossoms will be in full bloom. The French café here will also be open during the evenings, so you’ll get to sip tea while looking out into the garden.

Photo: Daigoji Temple

There will be three entry times – 6pm, 6.30pm and 7pm – each slot accepting up to 150 people. Entry to the nighttime cherry blossom viewing is ¥2,000 per person (free for primary school students and under) and reservations must be made in advance via the online booking form (in Japanese only).

For more information, visit the Daigoji Temple website.

