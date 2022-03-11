Starbucks Japan is releasing a special Kate Spade merchandise collection

The limited-edition mugs, tumblers and tote bag will be available from March 15

If you thought this season’s Starbucks sakura collection was cute, just wait till you see the new limited-edition collaboration with Kate Spade New York. The merchandise series offers six new items including mugs, tumblers and a tote bag.

The collection features two motifs: one inspired by New York City icons and the other is full of colourful stripes and polka dots. Here’s a closer look at the six items.

This 473ml Stainless Steel Kate Spade New York Cityscape Tumbler (¥4,730) features cute illustrations of Big Apple icons such as yellow taxis, pretzels, shopping bags and the Statue of Liberty's crown. The tumbler’s vacuum double-walled construction will keep your beverages hot or cold for a long period of time.

The Stainless Steel Kate Spade New York Cityscape Bottle (¥4,400), on the other hand, has the same motif and double-walled structure as the tumbler. It’s just slimmer and smaller with a capacity of 355ml.

Ideal for your work desk, the Stainless Steel Kate Spade New York Cityscape Mug (¥4,950) comes with a vacuum double-walled construction as well as a removable lid.

The Kate Spade New York Cityscape Tote Bag (¥4,400) features colourful NYC-inspired illustrations. It’s a roomy one (34x34cm), plus the long handles make it easy to carry around when you’re out and about.

This bright and cheery 473ml Stainless Steel Kate Spade Stripes Tumbler (¥4,730) – with a vacuum double-walled structure, of course – will surely get you in the mood for spring.

Covered in Kate Spade’s signature dot pattern, the 473ml Stainless Steel Kate Spade Logo Dots Tumbler (¥4,950) also has what it takes to help maintain the temperature of your drink.

The Starbucks Kate Spade New York collection will be available at select stores from Tuesday March 15 and selling through Starbucks Japan’s online store from 10am on Friday March 25. The collection will also available in selected countries in the Asia Pacific region including Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. For more information, visit the website.

