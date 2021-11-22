This luxury glamping site near Mt Fuji comes with private Jaccuzi and fire pits

You'll also get stunning views of Mt Fuji from the luxurious tents at the new Villa Glamping Kawaguchiko

Japan makes it easy to get back to nature with numerous glamping facilities near Tokyo and elsewhere across the country. However, you can’t go wrong with choosing a spot near the iconic Mt Fuji like the new private glamping resort The Villa Glamping Kawaguchiko. Open from November, the resort features five private glamping areas, each with a picture-perfect view of Mt Fuji.

Photo: Booking Resort

Each of the five glamping zones sprawls out over a spacious 100sqm and they’re all partitioned with high walls, so you can relax in total privacy.

Photo: Booking Resort

Choose from either four bell-shaped tents or one dome tent, all of which can fit up to five people. Each tent holds two double beds and one sofa bed, which can be used as a couch.

Photo: Booking Resort

The five private areas also come equipped with a jacuzzi bathtub, dining space, sink, toilet, gas barbecue grills, refrigerator, and wifi. You’ll also get all the usual hotel amenities such as shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothbrushes and towels.

Photo: Booking Resort

For a proper camping experience, you’ll have your own fire pits, so you can enjoy a cosy bonfire to keep you warm as the weather starts to cool.

Photo: Booking Resort

Add a dinner plan to your stay and you'll be provided with all the meat, bread, seasonings, and beverages you need for a hearty barbecue. Additionally, breakfast can also be ordered each morning, providing hot sandwiches, fruit and fresh drip coffee.

Photo: Booking Resort

The Villa Glamping Kawaguchiko is just an hour-and-30-minute drive from central Tokyo, or you can get there by train. Take the Fujikyuko Line to Kawaguchiko Station and then an additional 16-minute bus ride.

Photo: Booking Resort

Stays start at ¥35,000 per night for one person. For more information and to reserve, visit the website.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Mt Fuji is getting a brand new fireworks festival this year

Ride a giant swing at this Lake Kawaguchiko observation deck overlooking Mt Fuji

Yoyogi and Meiji Park in Tokyo are getting a green makeover

JR West Kansai Wide Area Excursion Pass is now available to foreign residents in Japan

Tokyo has a vaccination proof app offering deals and discounts to users

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.