This Yamanashi glamping site has a Finnish sauna and amazing views of Mt Fuji

Looking for a cosy getaway? Dot Glamping Fujisan has deluxe cabins, kotatsu and more to warm you up

If there’s one spot to experience glamping in Japan, it’s got to be near Mt Fuji. There are a number of luxury glamping sites around the iconic mountain, including the serene Dot Glamping Fujisan. What sets this glamping site apart from the rest is the unique barrel sauna brought straight from Finland.

Photo: Dot Homes

Dot Glamping Fujisan features a full-scale sauna, complete with a cold water bath filled with water taken from Mt Fuji. For the proper Nordic sauna experience, you can sweat it out in the hot sauna before taking a dip in the cold water, which is said to help rejuvenate your body.

Photo: Dot Homes

Glamping during the winter is ideal as the crisp mountain air often means you can get an unobstructed view of Mt Fuji – especially in the morning. The best place to take in the view is from Dot Glamping’s terrace, which has comfortable lounge chairs and directly faces Fuji.

Photo: Dot Homes

In addition to barbecue, you can also order a special hot pot during the winter season. The hot pot can hold two different broths and comes along with an assortment of meat, vegetables and noodles. Best of all, your meal is served to you in your tent, so you can enjoy it while getting cosy under a warm kotatsu.

Dot Glamping Fujisan offers a choice of accommodation, ranging from one of three deluxe cabins to one of three luxury tents. You can add a food plan or even a shisha session to your stay for an extra cost.

Photo: Dot Homes

The campsite is a roughly 17-minute drive from Kawaguchiko Station. Stays start at ¥14,772 for two people. For more details and booking, visit the website.

