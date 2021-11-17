Ride a giant swing at this Lake Kawaguchiko observation deck overlooking Mt Fuji

Go on the swings at Mount Fuji Panoramic Ropeway and take in a stunning view of the iconic mountain in front of you

The largest of the Fuji Five Lakes, Kawaguchiko is a popular spot to enjoy unobstructed views of Mt Fuji towering behind the water. For a panoramic view of Japan’s national treasure, however, you’d want to head up the nearby Mt Tenjo. Take the Mount Fuji Panoramic Ropeway (round trip ¥900, primary school students ¥450) and you’ll come to an observation point near the mountain’s summit.

Just recently the observation deck at Mt Tenjo has unveiled a new attraction that is sure to get photographers and Instagrammers all excited. The pair of massive swings, measuring 3.5 metres in height, are set up at the highest point of the observation deck, giving you a direct view of Mt Fuji that will take your breath away.

While you’re on the swing, it sure feels exhilarating, like you’re being propelled right towards Mt Fuji.

Note that the swings are only open from 10am-11am and 1pm-2pm daily. There’s an extra session on weekdays (2.30pm-3pm) as well as over weekends and holidays (2.30pm-4pm). To enjoy the new attraction, you’ll need to get a ticket (¥500 per person) at the adjacent Tanuki tea house.

For more information, check the Mount Fuji Panoramic Ropeway website.

