Yokohama is getting the world’s largest dedicated music arena

This year has been tough – some of Tokyo’s beloved landmarks have had to close down, but at the same time, new venues have been popping up in and around Tokyo despite the pandemic. All things considered, there’s still a lot to look forward to across the country for next year.

Looking beyond 2022, Yokohama has a project set to change the city in 2023. Luxury real estate company Ken Corporation is building a massive arena which it says will be the largest purpose-built music venue in the world.

Photo: Ken Corporation

Set to open in autumn of 2023, K Arena Yokohama will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities for any type of concert, with high quality sound systems and flexible seating. In addition to a standing area in front of the stage, the venue will boast 20,000 seats that span across four tiers. The entire arena will have a total floor area of over 110,000sqm.

Photo: Ken Corporation

There will be an exclusive 40m-wide VIP lounge in the lobby, and VIP box seats for those who want to take their live music experience to the next level.

Photo: Ken Corporation

The seventh floor will have a bar and lounge that overlooks the city, and will be open to concert-goers and anyone else who wants to wind down with a fancy cocktail or two.

Photo: Ken Corporation

K Arena Yokohama will be part of a complex called Music Terrace, which will also feature two buildings, including the very first Hilton hotel in Yokohama. The hotel will have 339 guest rooms, plus restaurants, cafés, bars, event spaces and more.

Photo: Ken Corporation

Beside the hotel will be K Tower, an office building which will have a public café on the first floor.

Photo: Ken Corporation

Built right on the waterfront in Minatomirai, Music Terrace will be just over ten minutes’ walk from Yokohama Station, and will be registered as part of the global Re100 initiative for its eco-friendly facilities. The concert venue will be powered by renewable energy and use stored rainwater. It will also feature permanent performance equipment for artists to use, to save them having to transport their own equipment to the venue.

More information on K Arena and Music Terrace will be released closer to the opening date. In the meantime, check Ken Corporation’s website for more information.

