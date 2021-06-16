This Moomin-themed hotel room in Saitama lets you live in a Finnish fairytale

The Oku-Musashi Kyukamura hotel near Moominvalley Park has been given a makeover with Moomin cushions, robes and mugs

If you’ve ever visited Saitama’s Moominvalley Park, and wished you didn’t have to leave, consider spending the night at one of the park’s official hotels, one of which has been given a fairytale makeover.

Photo: Oku-Musashi Kyukamura

Just a 30-minute drive from the theme park, Oku-Musashi Kyukamura hotel has unveiled its new Moomin Special Room. The furniture in this cosy room is decked out in nothing but Moomin from the bed covers and cushions to the rug, and there are plenty of adorable plushies to cuddle up with.

Photo: Oku-Musashi Kyukamura

You’ll forget you’re in Japan when you look out over the beautiful green landscape from the balcony. Make sure to rent one of the hotel’s yukata when you lounge around – they’re printed with adorable Moomintrolls too.

Photo: Oku-Musashi Kyukamura

All guests receive freebies like slippers, a hair brush, a hand towel and a tote bag printed with the logo of the theme park. One night in the Moomin Special Room starts at ¥22,000 per person, which includes breakfast, dinner, a discount coupon for the theme park and even the chance to buy some exclusive Moomin merchandise at the park. The hotel also offers a complimentary ride to and from Moominvalley Park at designated times during the day.

Photo: Moomin Valley Park

When you visit Moominvalley Park, make sure to stop by the beautiful Umbrella Sky, with 200 colourful umbrellas suspended over a 1,200m path. The pink, red and yellow umbrellas are out until June 20, but they’ll be swapped out for summer colours from June 26 to August 29.

More from Time Out

The cloud-viewing Unkai Terrace in Hokkaido is getting an extension this August

Take up camping and zen meditation at this 1,200 year-old temple in Wakayama

Mint chocolate is trending in Tokyo right now



The new Ghibli Park will feature a Totoro playroom, a 6-metre airship and more

Two new Pokémon manhole covers have appeared in Tokyo's Ueno Park



Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.