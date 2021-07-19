This multilingual website by JNTO will help you find a medical institution in Japan

Over the course of the pandemic, there has been an increase in services such as hotlines and call centres assisting foreign residents and non-Japanese speakers. While many of these helplines are created specifically for Covid-19, you may be wondering where you can get help if you have a medical issue or emergency.

The Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) has been running an online resource for foreigners and visitors needing medical assistance in Japan. Through the guide, you can easily search for medical institutions across the country, find out how to use these medical institutions, identify the right specialist for your medical concern, and get details about travel insurance. The guide is available in English, Japanese, Korean and Chinese (traditional or simplified).

Screenshot: www.jnto.go.jp/emergency/eng/mi_guide.html

When searching for a medical institution, you can narrow down your options by searching through a specific area and your language of choice. You can also download a list of medical institutions around Japan as well as a PDF guide on visiting these institutions. After all, it never hurts to be prepared.

