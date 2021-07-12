Universal Studios Japan is opening a new Demon Slayer ride

The attraction will incorporate VR features into a roller coaster to replicate the experience of riding the Mugen Train

Buckle up for the most action-packed train ride of your life – Universal Studios Japan is unveiling a brand new Demon Slayer ride in the theme park this September. The ride is inspired by the 2020 box office hit ‘Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’, which surpassed ‘Titanic’ and ‘Spirited Away’ to become Japan’s highest grossing film ever.

The anime film was immensely well received by anime fans overseas as well, and it was only a matter of time before Demon Slayer merchandise was followed by an actual Demon Slayer-themed ride. Luckily for fans of the franchise, you won’t have to wait long. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba XR Ride is set to open at Osaka’s Universal Studios Japan on September 17; it will be available through February 13 2021.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

Expect maximum thrills – this high-speed roller coaster will implement VR technology to give you the impression of riding the high-speed locomotive known as the Mugen Train as seen in the film. On top of this, the park will also be revamping its iconic Hollywood Dream roller coaster to the theme of Demon Slayer, featuring the voices of characters like our hero Kamado who are along for the ride.

With so much enthusiasm for the newly released Demon Slayer movie both in Japan and overseas, it was impossible not to notice all the buzz surrounding the franchise these past few months. Fret not, though, we’ve got a guide to fill yourself in just in case.

