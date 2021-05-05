This new beachfront glamping site in Awaji has dome tents and a heart-shaped pool

At this pet-friendly vacation spot, there are also private Jaccuzi and barbecue, with the Iwaya beach just minutes away

Whether you’re a backpacker, flashpacker or a luxury-loving resort vacationer, everyone has one common criteria when it comes to choosing a holiday destination: somewhere not too crowded. In the face of a dreadfully drawn out pandemic where social distancing has become a necessity rather than a personal preference, glamping facilities promising rest and relaxation as well as ample space have popped up at an incredible rate around Japan.

This new facility in Awaji is the island’s first glamping resort featuring dome-style tents. Just minutes away from Iwaya beach, Glamping Resort Awaji is an ideal summertime destination with just the right combination of grandeur and the great outdoors.

The facility comes with a heart-shaped pool and private Jacuzzis, so you don’t have to think too hard about how you’ll spend your time here. However, as an added bonus, Glamping Resort Awaji is also just a five-minute drive away from Njigen no Mori adventure park which features Godzilla-themed attractions.

Each tent can accommodate up to 10 people – there are even pet-friendly ones for you to bring your furkid along. As for meals, dinner is an assortment of dishes to grill on the barbecue, ranging from Awaji steak to shrimp ajillo. Breakfast, on the other hand, is a simple fare of yoghurt and veggie sandwiches.

The restrictions imposed under the current state of emergency make travelling between prefectures ill-advised. However, Glamping Resort Awaji will still be open and fully ready to receive guests once restrictions are lifted. Bookings are available now, with rates currently set at ¥10,200 per person, excluding meals.

