This new cracker snack in Japan features 75 types of Pokemon

Japan is a dream for Pokémon lovers. From exclusive convenience store merch to adorable Pokémon-themed manhole covers dotted around the country, there’s so much for fans of the franchise to enjoy. And now there’s yet another novelty to look forward to: later this June, Japanese snack manufacturer Morinaga is set to release special Ottotto crackers that will come in 75 different Pokémon shapes and two flavours – salt and curry.

Photo: Morinaga & Co., Ltd.

This is not the first time Morinaga is selling Pokémon-shaped Ottotto, but the June release will be the first to feature two new Pokémon: Captain Pikachu and Terapagos.

Photo: Morinaga & Co., Ltd.

Before you go on a cracker shopping spree, note that certain Pokémon species will be exclusive to one of the two flavours. For instance, the salt flavour will feature 24 Pokémon including Squirtle and Ponyta, so you'll need to grab a pack of the salt-flavoured crackers to have the chance of capturing one of these Pokémon.

On the other hand, the curry flavour features 22 different Pokémon, among them Bulbasaur and Charmander. An additional 29 Pokémon crackers will be available in both flavours, with the list of species including long-standing favourites such as Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax and Jigglypuff.

Photo: Morinaga & Co., Ltd.

Seventy-five Pokémon is a lot to remember, and thankfully Morinaga has set up a special website where you can take photos of your crackers to keep track of the ones you've found and eaten.

Photo: Morinaga & Co., Ltd.

For more details, visit the website.

