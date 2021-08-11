This new glamping site in Osaka offers good views, barbecue and hot springs

Ushitaki Onsen Shiki Matsuri offers good food, nature and onsen – what more could you want out of a weekend getaway?

Glamping facilities have been popping up all over Japan as people turn to socially distanced vacations. Good food and stunning natural scenery are a given, but some glamping sites have a few extra perks that make them all the more enticing.

Photo: Booking Resort Inc

Among these is Ushitaki Onsen Shiki Matsuri in Kishiwada, a city in Osaka prefecture. Here you can soak in onsen hot springs while taking in the great outdoors. Because the surrounding area is famous for its autumn foliage, the site will no doubt be especially popular as the weather begins to cool and the leaves begin to turn.

Photo: Booking Resort Inc

Located in a lush green forest 50 minutes from Osaka city, the resort features 22 campsites, five cottages and four glamping-style dome tents. Since there’s a river beside the property, you’ll always be able to hear the calming sounds of running water while enjoying the same amount of security as you would in a regular hotel; the glamping domes can only be accessed by guests with a key card.

Photo: Booking Resort Inc

When you’re not lounging in the spacious glamping tent or on your terrace, you can hop between the two natural hot springs by the resort grounds. One is an open-air bath where the water is a slightly darker colour due to the minerals, while the other is an indoor alkaline bath with clear water.

Photo: Booking Resort Inc

As for meals, dinner is a barbecue set of fresh meat, seafood and vegetables for you to cook on your grill. Breakfast, on the other hand, is a lighter fare with dishes like yoghurt, fresh vegetables and sandwiches.

Photo: Booking Resort Inc

Bookings are now open online. Prices start at ¥14,300 for a tent of up to four people (excluding meals), or ¥18,700 per person including meals.

