Go camping indoors near Sensoji Temple in the historical Asakusa district

With Asakusa Home Camp in Tokyo, you can enjoy all the fun of camping without ever setting foot outside

If you enjoy camping but prefer not to rough it, there are numerous glamping spots around Tokyo and Japan which you can take advantage of. Taking the luxury element one step further, a number of indoor camping facilities have opened up around Tokyo, where you can experience the fun of camping without even going outside.

Photo: UBIQS

Now you can set up camp in Tokyo’s historical neighbourhood of Asakusa with Asakusa Home Camp, an indoor campsite equipped with a full kitchen, hammocks, tents, a fake grass area and all the necessary tools for a comfortable camping experience. Plus, the space is also fitted with air conditioning, making it a great choice for a summer hangout away from the heat.

Photo: UBIQS

You can rent the Asakusa Home Camp for a whole day or by the hour from 8am-10pm daily. Homes in Tokyo often have limited space, so the camping room, which can fit at least ten people comfortably, is ideal for a larger get together.

Photo: UBIQS

To ensure you can whip up all the usual campsite delicacies, the room comes with barbecue equipment such as a smokeless roaster, a takoyaki machine, and hot plates for grilling. There's also a projector and screen for watching movies and even games including a jumbo-sized Jenga. Plus, there are enough beds for ten people to stay overnight.

Photo: UBIQS

Asakusa Home Camp has recently introduced a business plan for ¥8,800 per hour (with no limit on the number of guests), so you can use the room as a remote office. The built-in projector and screen are ideal for presentations and there’s a spacious table which can be used as a desk. If you’d like to book the business plan, send an email to yamada@ubiqs.jp.

Photo: UBIQS

You can book an overnight stay in English through Airbnb. The fee varies depending on the dates, but it starts from around ¥38,571 per night. Hourly stays can be booked online here (Japanese only) starting at ¥4,180 per hour, with no limit on the number of guests.

Photo: UBIQS

You'll find Asakusa Home Camp at the Senzoku Camp Building 3F, 2-30-5 Senzoku, Taito. The building is just an eight-minute walk from Iriya Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya line.

