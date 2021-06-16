This stunning new seaside resort in Beppu Onsen is designed by Kengo Kuma

The hot spring ryokan Hoshino Resorts Kai Beppu features views of Beppu Bay that look pretty as a picture

Japan is full of hot spring getaways, with the historic Beppu Onsen town in Oita prefecture being one of the country's most renowned onsen destinations. And it's about to get more popular as Hoshino Resorts has now opened a stunning new hot spring ryokan in the area.

Photo: Hoshino Resorts

Designed by world-renowned architect Kengo Kuma, Hoshino Resorts Kai Beppu features 70 guest rooms with touches of local culture. Reminiscent of the streets found in traditional onsen towns, the resort features a cobblestone alleyway, shops and a lively arcade area with traditional games.

Photo: Hoshino Resorts

There's also a jaw-dropping open terrace overlooking Beppu Bay, which connects to the resort's lobby. You can use the public hand and foot baths located near the terrace, where you can relax while enjoying the ocean breeze.

Photo: Hoshino Resorts

All the guest rooms are accented with Bungo tie-dye fabrics made by local artist Hiroko Ando using a traditional dyeing technique that originated in Oita prefecture. You’ll find Ando’s fabric in both the bed headboards and the throw blankets at the foot of each bed.

Photo: Hoshino Resorts

The rooms all have picture-perfect ocean views – literally. The windows are designed so that the view looks as if it’s a framed painting. The walls, shoji (paper screen doors), and glass in the bathroom all feature a special pinkish brown colour known as kakishibu. This unique colour is inspired by Chinoike Jigoku, Beppu’s famous hot spring known for its earthy red-coloured water.

Photo: Hoshino Resorts

The resort’s onsen is just as relaxing as the rooms, with a view of a Japanese rock garden from both the indoor and outdoor hot spring baths. The onsen water is high in hydrogen carbonate, which the resort says helps to soften and smooth your skin.

Photo: Hoshino Resorts

During your stay, you'll be enjoying a lavish kaiseki-style multicourse meal celebrating local produce sourced from around Oita prefecture. Look forward to noodles served with the local kabosu citrus, as well as the Bungo Nabe hotpot featuring fresh seafood caught in the nearby coastal waters.

Rooms at the Hoshino Resorts Kai Beppu start at ¥31,000 per night. For more information, visit the website.

