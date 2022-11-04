This traditional night cruise has stunning Tokyo views and exquisite cuisine

While Tokyo has many beautiful sights during the day, it's arguably even more stunning by night. A great way to catch a glimpse of Tokyo all lit up is aboard the popular sightseeing boat Edomae Kisen, which is known for its scenic route around Odaiba and along the Sumida River.

Now it’s offering an even more extravagant trip filled with traditional Japanese entertainment and a meal inspired by Japan's Edo period.

Photo: Hamatomo Group

The new Edomae Entertainment course offers a yakatabune (Japanese pleasure boat) experience focusing on Japanese food and performing arts from the Edo period (1603 to 1867). You can enjoy a meal featuring a modern take on Edo’s ‘big four’ – sushi, tempura, soba and eel – plus other seasonal side dishes. All of these culinary delights are created by Shogo Kawatari, the producer of Dining Minagi at Setouchi Aonagi Resort in Ehime prefecture, a hotel that received the highest rating in the Michelin Guide Hiroshima Ehime 2018 Special Edition.

But it’s not all about food during this cruise. There are also unlimited drinks including beer, whisky, sours, wine and even the famed Aoi Tenshita sake from Enshu Yamanaka Sake Brewery in Shizuoka prefecture.

Photo: Hamatomo Group

While you’re enjoying the food and drink, you can watch original oiran (courtesan), samurai and renshishi (lion dance) performances by the Cool Japan Entertainment group that will be screened aboard the boat. The performance is supervised by and features Ukon Kofuji, who runs Takafuji Dance Company. He teaches dance to students at the University of Tokyo, with a focus on traditional Japanese culture.

Photo: Hamatomo Group

This two-and-a-half-hour boat ride will take you through Odaiba and along the Sumida River, where the boat will dock in front of the iconic Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Skytree for photo ops.

The Edomae Entertainment course cruise costs ¥12,000 per person, which includes the meal and drinks. If you have a group of 20 to 30 people, you can even rent the entire boat for the same price per person. Tickets can be booked in advance via the website.

