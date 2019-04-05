Three weird and wonderful things to do in Tokyo this weekend

Tokyo's got its fair share of quirky events and venues around town. How can you not be intrigued by the capital's most unusual museums and its penchant for theme bars that cater to a diverse range of interests, mainstream and otherwise? If you're looking for sometime more unusual to do this weekend (April 5-7 2019), we've rounded up a few extraordinary events that might pique your interest.

Join the Kanamara Matsuri

Otherwise known as the Penis Festival, this annual event celebrates fertility in a very obvious way. From giant penis floats to phallus-themed snacks, there's a lot of (in)appropriate fun that also goes towards raising funds and awareness for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment. The festival is bound to attract hordes of crowds, so get there early when the festivities start at 10am.

Fish for piranha in Shinagawa

Enjoy fishing? How about swapping your usual game for some wild piranha? Head on over to the Shinagawa Fishing Garden where brave fishing fans can try their luck at baiting for approximately 1,000 piranhas brought in from the Amazon River in South America. It's the perfect activity for thrill-seekers as these flesh-eating creatures will keep you on your toes all weekend long. Just don't dip your fingers or toes in the water. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Get cutesy at Unko Museum

Who knew poop could be so charming? Make a visit to the temporary Unko ('poop' in Japanese) Museum in Yokohama, which will be around only until July 15. The museum is wonderfully colourful and completely Instagrammable, filled with pastel-coloured poop shaped like the famed emoji – it even comes with matching toilets. To keep you occupied, there are also games, a souvenir shop, a ball pit for the kids, and even a walking poop mascot named 'Unberuto'.

For more things to do in the city this weekend, click here. And don't forget to enjoy the last of the cherry blossoms in Tokyo.