Ticket lottery for X Games Chiba 2022 is now open

The extreme sports event will take place in Japan for the first time this April

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games may be done and dusted, but we’ve got more historic sporting events barrelling our way. At the end of last year, ESPN announced that Japan will be hosting the X Games for the very first time this spring.

Dedicated to professional skateboarding, BMX and motocross, the international sporting event has been held annually since 1995. The disciplines to be featured this year are: Skateboard Park, Skateboard Street, BMX Park, BMX Street, BMX Flatland, Moto X Best Whip and Moto X Freestyle Demo.

The event will be held in Chiba over three days from April 22 to April 24 2022. Though the full list of participating athletes has yet to be revealed, we’re anticipating the return of previous X Games medalists, who you might also remember from the debut sporting events at last year’s Summer Olympics. These athletes include Rim Nakamura (BMX Park), Sakura Yosozumi (Skateboard Park) and Aori Nishimura (Skateboard Street), to name a few.

The event will take place at Chiba’s Zozo Marine Stadium and tickets will be available via an online lottery system. The event will be televised on major broadcasting networks. However, if you want to catch the action live at the stadium, be sure to apply for tickets within this time frame: from February 1 2pm to February 13 11.59pm. Single-day tickets for adults range from ¥2,800 (unreserved 2nd floor seats) to ¥48,000 (premium seats including exclusive merchandise).

For more information, visit the event website.

