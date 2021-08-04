Japan wins world’s first Olympic gold and silver medals in women’s skateboarding park

It’s the second week of the Tokyo Olympics and so much history has already been made. Japan has snagged multiple medals in skateboarding – one of the four new sports which debuted at the Olympics – with gold medal wins by Momiji Nishiya and Yuto Horigome.

Now 19-year-old Sakura Yosozumi has just won the gold medal in the first ever Olympic women’s skateboarding park event while 12-year-old Kokona Hiraki (Japan’s youngest competitor at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics) followed closely behind with silver. That means Kokona takes the crown from fellow skateboarder Momiji Nishiya as Japan’s youngest Olympic medalist ever.

During the medal round, each skateboarder has three attempts to show off their best moves. Yosozumi scored a 60.09 in her first run, while Hiraki scored a 59.04 in her second run, giving them the top two spots.



The bronze medal went to 13-year-old Sky Brown, who represents Great Britain, but also has ties to Japan as she was born in Miyazaki. Brown scored a 56.47 in her final run, which bumped her into third place, ahead of another Japanese skateboarder Misugu Okamoto from third place.

Keep up-to-date with our guide to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as our Tokyo 2020 Olympics medal tally for Japan.



