Tokaido shinkansen between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka could be suspended due to typhoon

No. 7 typhoon is expected to hit Japan next week, possibly affecting shinkansen services between August 13 and August 16

It's not uncommon to see a typhoon roll into Japan around this time of year. Generally, typhoons hit Japan between end-July and late October, bringing heavy winds and prolonged rain storms. If a storm is severe, services like public transport might be suspended, even Japan’s super efficient shinkansen bullet trains are not spared.

Currently, the impending typhoon No. 7 (also known as Typhoon Ran) is developing into a strong force and could impact the island of Honshu over the Obon holidays starting on August 13. As reported by MBS News, JR Tokai has announced that there is a possibility that shinkansen services could be suspended between August 13 to 16, depending on weather conditions.

This affects the popular train route serviced by the Tokaido Shinkansen that runs between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations. The report also states that JR Tokai will accept refunds and changes without fees if travellers wish to adjust their travel plans. For updates on the situation, you can check JR Tokai’s website here.

To keep tabs on the impending typhoon, visit the Japan Meteorological Agency website.

