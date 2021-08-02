Tokyo Banana releases a special Doraemon edition that's gluten-free

This super popular Japanese treat features six designs and it’s available at FamilyMart

Japan is known for its wide range of beautifully packaged confectionery, including unique KitKat flavours that are exclusive to the country as well as the famous Tokyo Banana cakes. Since last year, Tokyo Banana has released fun designs featuring two of Pokemon’s most iconic characters, Pikachu and Eevee. Now it’s following up with everyone’s favourite blue cat-robot. Yes, Doraemon is getting his own adorable banana-shaped cakes.

© Fujiko-Pro, Shogakukan, TV-Asahi, Shin-ei, and ADK

This special collaboration is being released to commemorate the 30th anniversary of Tokyo Banana as well as Doraemon's 50 anniversary.

There’s a total of six Doraemon designs. However, the goods remain the same fluffy sponge cake, filled with a rich banana custard cream. There is one small but significant difference, though. This edition of Tokyo Banana is gluten-free as it's made with rice flour, giving those with wheat intolerance a chance to try out this iconic treat.

Doraemon Tokyo Banana retails at ¥291 per pack, each containing two pieces of cake. You’ll find it at FamilyMart locations nationwide from Friday August 6.

