Turn your Mt Takao day trip into an overnight stay at this cool new hotel

Spend the night at Takaone after your hike – it has a top-floor penthouse, a bonfire terrace and even a remote work plan

Despite being known for its concrete jungle, Tokyo has plenty of nature escapes and hiking trails to get away from the hustle and bustle. Mt Takao is a popular day trip destination for Tokyoites looking for an easy trail walk – and it takes less than an hour to get there by train from Shinjuku Station. The area has plenty of accommodation, but Takaone, the newest hotel at Mt Takao, is ready to upgrade your hiking experience.

Photo: Takaone

The building was renovated into a five-storey hotel by Keio Corporation, and its facilities and events are managed by R.Project. Its minimalistic design was created by architects Kei Kaihoh, the firm which also designed the book lovers’ luxury hotel Hakone Honbako and sustainable Tokyo restaurant Antcicada.

Photo: Takaone One of Takaone's standard rooms.

There are standard, superior and terrace rooms on the second floor up to the fifth, plus a top-floor penthouse room, which gets 24-hour access to the rooftop.

Along with the usual hotel amenities, you’ll get some firewood you can use to light a bonfire at the Naka-Niwa outdoor terrace on the first floor. Make sure you order a s’more set, so you can have the full campfire experience with marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers.

Photo: Takaone

The kitchen serves meals using locally sourced ingredients from Hachioji for breakfast, lunch and dinner from 7am to 9pm daily. Don’t leave the dining hall without trying the hotel’s original beer, Takaone Beer, produced locally by Takao Beer Company.

Photo: Takaone

For breakfast, you’ll also receive a sandwich and drink in a basket, so you can opt to eat it on the terrace or even bring it on your hike.

Photo: Takaone

Don’t leave without heading over to the store on the first floor. Its shelves are stocked with Takaone souvenirs and collaboration goods, as well as a smattering of second-hand outdoor gear. The shop also offers free rental for hiking shoes.

There’s more than hiking on offer here, too. You can sign up for fun activities, including a sunrise bike tour or go flying squirrel spotting in the evening.

Too busy to get out but still want to visit the mountains? Takaone even offers a telework plan for ¥1,500 per day, which allows you access to the first-floor facilities, wifi, outlets and unlimited drink refills from 7am-6pm.

For more information on Takaone, see the hotel website.

