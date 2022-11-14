Tokyo Banana will sell banana curry doughnuts at its new flagship store in Tokyo Station

Tokyo Banana is one of the most popular souvenirs that people take back home from Japan. While many know the brand for its yellow, banana-shaped sponge cake filled with custard cream, it also has different banana-flavoured desserts like pies, KitKats and even soft-serve ice cream.

On December 8, Tokyo Banana will open a flagship store called Tokyo Bananas in Tokyo Station, which will be stocked with exclusive goods. The first two products that have been announced are the Legendary Curry Bread as well as Cream and Red Bean Paste Doughnut — and yes, banana is the hidden ingredient for both.

The curry bread (basically a savoury doughnut filled with curry) was initially released in 2002 for a limited time. It's now coming back to Tokyo after 20 years. The filling is pork and beef simmered with onions, heavy cream and banana puree, giving it a rich and slightly sweet flavour, while the deep-fried bread is made with premium Canadian flour. You can purchase one for ¥356, or a pack of five for ¥1,780.

The bananas used in the curry bread are from Dole’s Mottainai Banana project, which reduces waste by using bananas that have been bruised during the distribution process.

As for the doughnuts, they have a sweet Hokkaido red bean paste filling, complemented by the signature banana custard cream, inside the same crispy deep-fried bread. Get one for ¥324, or a pack of five for ¥1,620.

They’re best eaten warm, so make sure to pop one in the oven toaster for around two to three minutes before biting in.

Tokyo Banana will release information about its other exclusive goods on November 16 and 30, so keep an eye on the website for more.

