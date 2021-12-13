The giant Gundam in Yokohama is lit up for the city’s winter light shows

See the life-size Gundam statue light up and move to music during two different illumination events

If you're still yet to see the 18m-tall Gundam statue in Yokohama do its thing, now's your chance. Gundam Factory Yokohama is participating in the city's Yorunoyo Night View Illumination this year, along with 26 other venues including major hubs like the Red Brick Warehouse, Cosmoworld and Yokohama Landmark Tower. The light show runs for five minutes every half hour between 5.30pm and 9pm, where you’ll get to see Yokohama’s Shinko area painted in emerald green lights.

The life-size mecha is joining in too, lighting up and moving to the special Yorunoyo Night Viewing music. The robot will spring into action twice a day, at 6pm and 7pm, until December 26.

Not to worry if you can’t make it at those times, though – you can still catch Gundam Factory’s own GFY Winter Illumination. The show also features lights and movement by the Gundam itself, and runs six times a day at 3.20pm, 3.45pm, 5.20pm, 5.45pm, 7.20pm and 7.45pm until December 31. The duration of the light show varies depending on the time of day, so check the Gundam’s full schedule for December before heading out.

The best place to see the entire Yorunoyo Night View Illumination is from Yokohama International Passenger Terminal, but you’ll also get a superb view from the Gundam Lab deck on the second floor, too. Note that tickets (¥1,650, children ¥1,100) are required to enter Gundam Factory and see the mecha illumination up close.

Visit Gundam Factory Yokohama’s website for more information.

