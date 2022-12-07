Niseko in Hokkaido is one of the most popular ski and snowboarding destinations in Japan, attracting visitors from all over the world every year for its powdery snow. If you plan to visit during the weekends this December, make sure to head over to Hanazono Niseko Resort to catch the stunning fireworks.

Photo: Hanazono Niseko Resort

This winter, Hanazono Niseko Resort is launching fireworks every Saturday evening from December 17 to February 25 2023. The fireworks will start at 7pm (5pm on December 17) and last about seven minutes. If you visit on December 31 New Year's Eve, you're in luck as there will be fireworks at 7pm and again at 12midnight to welcome the new year.

Not to worry if your trip doesn’t fall on a Saturday because you can still enjoy the 12-metre-tall Christmas tree decked out in 10,000 colourful LED lights. What’s more, if you visit on December 17 at 5pm, you can get a free hot apple cider during the light-up ceremony. There's also a chance for kids to meet Santa Claus on December 24 at 3.30pm near the Christmas tree. The first 200 kids will even receive a free gift.

Photo: Hanazono Niseko Resort

The ski resort’s gondolas will also be lit up in seven different colour combinations for Christmas, New Year and other holidays like Valentine’s Day and Easter. If you’re not planning to hitch a ride on a gondola, you can sit at the Hanazono Edge restaurant to still get a good view of the colourful lifts.

Visit the Hanazono Niseko Resort website for more information.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Tokyo will increase train and subway fares in March 2023

The giant Gundam in Yokohama is lighting up for the city’s winter illuminations

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse is finally reopening

Harajuku is getting a new shopping complex with a rooftop vertical garden

A new staging of Turandot with scenography by teamLab is coming to Tokyo

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.