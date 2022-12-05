Harajuku is getting a new shopping complex with a rooftop vertical garden

The shiny new building, set to open in 2024, is part of Harajuku’s redevelopment project

There are so many parts of Tokyo that are undergoing a massive overhaul, it’s hard to keep track of everything that’s set to open in the next year or two. Things are particularly busy in Shibuya, with renewal projects underway for central hubs like Yoyogi Park, Shibuya Marui and Shibuya Station.

The ward is also set to open more shiny new buildings in the shopping district of Harajuku, including an unnamed project that will be based at the intersection of Omotesando and Meiji-dori (some of you will remember this as the former site of the Condomania flagship store).



Photo: Tokyu Land Corporation

Construction for the new shopping complex was originally expected to wrap up sometime in 2022, but is now set for completion in the spring of 2024 due to Covid-related setbacks. The building is designed by architect Akihisa Hirata and will have 12 floors, including three basement levels. From the artist’s rendering, it looks like the top floors will be reserved for a multi-level terrace featuring a vertical garden – something Hirata often incorporates into his projects.

Photo: Tokyu Land Corporation

While the structure is expected to take up 3,085sqm on street level, it will have a total floor area of 19,930sqm. Similar to the photogenic entrance of Harajuku’s Tokyu Plaza, the new facility will feature mirror-like panels on its facade, which we think will make it an Instagram hit when it opens.

This article was originally published on September 11 2020 and updated on December 5 2022.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Japan’s reopening for tourism: visa-free travel, valid vaccines, PCR tests and more

Tokyo ranked one of the top ten safest cities in the world for travel in 2023

You could win an overnight stay at Daikanyama Tsutaya Bookstore – here's how

A new staging of Turandot with scenography by teamLab is coming to Tokyo

The only two Moomin cafés in Tokyo are closing on December 25

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.