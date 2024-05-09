Tokyo Haneda is the world’s cleanest airport for 2024

Both Tokyo airports Haneda and Narita are also ranked among the world’s top 10 airports

Every year, the UK-based airline review site Skytrax releases a survey identifying the world's best airports. The survey features several award categories to spotlight various aspects of air travel, such as shopping experiences, dining options, staff friendliness and immigration services, all scored by airline passengers.

Though the annual results vary, Tokyo’s Haneda Airport consistently excels in one specific area, ranking as the world’s cleanest airport for the ninth consecutive year according to Skytrax’s latest 2024 report. Meanwhile, Narita International Airport in Chiba is celebrated for having the world's friendliest airport staff.

How did Tokyo's airports fare in context to the overall world ranking? We’re happy to report that they’ve both made it into the top 10 list as follows:



Hamad International Airport (Qatar) Singapore Changi Airport (Singapore) Incheon International Airport South Korea) Haneda Airport (Tokyo, Japan) Narita International Airport (Chiba, Japan) Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (France) Dubai International Airport (UAE) Munich Airport (Germany) Zurich Airport (Switzerland) Istanbul Airport (Türkiye)

Doha’s Hamad International Airport took Singapore Changi Airport’s previous position as the overall best airport this year, with extra points for having the world’s best airport shopping experience. Singapore Changi came in at a close second with the best airport immigration service. After Seoul’s Incheon International Airport, Haneda and Narita International Airports came in at a respectable fourth and fifth place.

Interestingly, Skytrax also released a separate list ranking airports based on passenger numbers, where Haneda Airport topped the list with over 70 million passengers. Although Osaka's Kansai International Airport did not make the top 10, it received high praise as the best airport for baggage handling, which might help resolve your international debate about whether to check in your bag the next time you fly into Osaka.

