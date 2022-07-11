Tokyo Metro to reduce train frequencies on four major lines

The number of trains per hour on Ginza, Marunouchi, Tozai and Chiyoda lines will be reduced starting August 27

After Tokyo Metro brought forward last train times on all of its nine lines in spring last year, the train operator recently announced further changes to its service schedule.

With the ongoing pandemic, Tokyo Metro claims that train usage has decreased and as such, it will reduce the number of trains per hour across four lines: Ginza, Marunouchi, Tozai and Chiyoda. These changes will most likely result in longer wait times between trains and packed cars during rush hours, so be aware when heading out.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the new Tokyo Metro train times effective August 27 2022.

Ginza Line between Asakusa and Shibuya stations

Weekdays 10am-4pm; Saturday, Sunday & holidays 8am-8pm

The number of trains per hour will be reduced from 18 to 12

Train reductions on weekdays 7am-10am

7am-8am towards Shibuya, from 28 to 24; towards Asakusa, from 20 to 18

8am-9am towards Shibuya and Asakusa, from 30 to 26

9am-10am towards Shibuya, from 21 to 17; towards Asakusa, from 26 to 21

The timing above is based on departure from Ueno Station (towards Shibuya) and Akasaka Mitsuke Station (towards Asakusa).

Train reductions on weekdays 5pm-7pm

5pm-6pm towards Shibuya, from 26 to 24; towards Asakusa, from 27 to 25

6pm-7pm towards Shibuya, from 27 to 25; towards Asakusa, from 26 to 24

The timing above is based on departure from Tameike Sanno Station (towards Shibuya) and Ueno-Hirokoji Station (towards Asakusa).

Marunouchi Line

All trains on the Marunouchi line will be running with six cars. Service frequencies are reduced across all hours except from 8am to 9am on weekdays between Nakano-Sakaue and Shinjuku stations.

Train reductions on weekdays 10am-3pm; Saturday, Sunday and holidays 10am-8pm

Between Ikebukuro and Nakano-Sakaue stations

The number of trains per hour will be reduced from 13 to 12

Between Nakano-Sakaue and Ogikubo stations

The number of trains per hour will be reduced from 11 to 10

Train reductions on weekdays 6am-10am

Between Ikebukuro and Shinjuku stations

7am-8am towards Shinjuku, from 25 to 24; towards Ikebukuro, from 24 to 23

8am-9am towards Shinjuku, from 31 to 28

9am-10am towards Ikebukuro, from 23 to 22

The timing above is based on departure from Shin-Otsuka Station (towards Shinjuku) and Yotsuya Station (towards Ikebukuro).

Between Shinjuku and Nakano-Sakaue stations

Increased frequency:

8am-9am towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 24 to 27; towards Shinjuku, from 24 to 27

Reduced frequency:

9am-10am towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 28 to 26; towards Shinjuku, from 20 to 19

The timing above is based on departure from Shinjuku Station (towards Nakano-Sakaue) and Nakano-Sakaue Station (towards Shinjuku).

Between Nakano-Sakaue and Ogikubo stations

8am-9am towards Ogikubo, from 17 to 15; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 18 to 17

9am-10am towards Ogikubo, from 15 to 14; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 15 to 14

The timing above is based on departure from Nakano-Sakaue Station (towards Ogikubo) and Shin-Nakano Station (towards Nakano-Sakaue).

Between Nakano-Sakaue and Honancho stations

6am-7am towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 17 to 15

7am-8am towards Honancho, from 12 to 9; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 21 to 18

8am-9am towards Honancho, from 15 to 13; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 15 to 11

9am-10am towards Honancho, from 22 to 16; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 14 to 9

The timing above is based on departure from Nakano-Sakaue Station (towards Honancho) and Shin-Nakano Station (towards Nakano-Sakaue).

Train reductions on weekdays 5pm-9pm

Between Ikebukuro and Nakano-Sakaue stations

5pm-7pm for both directions, from 25 to 24

7pm-8pm towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 24 to 23; towards Ikebukuro, from 25 to 24

8pm-9pm towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 18 to 17

The timing above is based on departure from Akasaka-Mitsuke Station (towards Nakano-Sakaue) and Myogadani Station (towards Ikebukuro).

Between Nakano-Sakaue and Ogikubo stations

6pm-7pm towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 19 to 18

7pm-8pm towards Ogikubo, from 18 to 17

The timing above is based on departure from Nakano-Sakaue Stations (towards Ogikubo) and Shin-Nakano Station (towards Nakano-Sakaue).

Between Nakano-Sakaue and Honancho stations

5pm-6pm towards Honancho, from 12 to 9; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 13 to 9

6pm-7pm towards Honancho, from 13 to 9; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 12 to 9

7pm-8pm towards Honancho, from 13 to 10; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 11 to 9

8pm-9pm towards Honancho, from 14 to 11; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 9 to 7

The timing above is based on departure from Nakano-Sakaue Stations (towards Honancho) and Nakano-Shimbashi Station (towards Nakano-Sakaue).

Train reductions on Saturday, Sunday & holidays 6am-10am

Between Ikebukuro and Nakano-Sakaue stations

7am-8am towards Ikebukuro, from 12 to 11

8am-9am for both directions, from 15 to 12

9am-10am towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 15 to 12; towards Ikebukuro, from 14 to 12

The above timing is based on departure from Shin-Otsuka Station( towards Yotsuya) and Yotsuya Station (towards Ikebukuro).

Between Nakano-Sakaue and Ogikubo Stations

8am-10am for both directions, from 12 to 10

The timing above is based on departure from Nakano-Sakaue Station (towards Ogikubo) and Shin-Nakano Station (towards Nakano-Sakaue).

Between Nakano-Sakaue and Honancho stations

6am-7am towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 11 to 9

7am-8am towards Honancho, from 10 to 8; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 12 to 10

8am-9am towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 13 to 10

9am-10amtowards Honancho, from 11 to 10

The timing above is based on departure from Nakano-Sakaue Station (towards Honancho) and Nakano-Shimbashi Station (towards Nakano-Sakaue).

Train reductions on Saturday, Sunday & holidays 8pm-11pm

Between Nakano-Sakaue and Honancho stations

8pm-9pm for both directions, from 10 to 7

9pm-10pm for both directions, from 8 to 7

10pm-11pm towards Honancho, from 11 to 9; towards Nakano-Sakaue, from 8 to 7

The timing above is based on departure from Nakano-Sakaue Station (towards Honancho) and Nakano-Shimbashi Station (towards Nakano-Sakaue).

Tozai Line

Train reductions on weekdays 7am-11am

Between Urayasu and Nakano stations

7am-8am towards Nakano, from 27 to 26

The timing above is based on departure from Kiba Station.

Between Nishi-Funabashi and Nakano stations

9am-10am towards Nakano, from 19 to 18

The timing above is based on departure from Kiba Station.

Between Nakano and Nishi-Funabashi stations

8am-9am towards Nishi-Funabashi, from 22 to 21

The timing above is based on departure from Takadanobaba Station.

Between Nakano and Toyocho stations

10am-11am towards Toyocho, from 16 to 15

The timing above is based on departure from Takadanobaba Station.

Chiyoda Line

Train reductions on weekdays 7am-9am

Between Kita-Ayase and Ayase stations

7am-8am towards Ayase, from 9 to 8

The timing above is based on departure from Kita-Ayase Station.

Between Ayase and Yoyogi-Uehara stations

7am-8am towards Yoyogi-Uehara, from 25 to 23; towards Ayase, from 19 to 18

8am-9am towards Ayase, from 23 to 22

The timing above is based on departure from Machiya Station (towards Yoyogi-Uehara) and from Meijijingu-mae Station (towards Ayase).

More news

6 things to do at the Toshio Suzuki and Ghibli Exhibition in Tokyo

Atami seaside resort near Tokyo will have six fireworks shows this summer

You can now enter Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea at a discount in the late afternoon

Japan’s largest vertical loop roller coaster to open in Himeji Central Park

Catch 100,000 sunflowers in bloom at Yokosuka Soleil Hill for free

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.