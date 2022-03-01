Tokyo
Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building
Photo: PhotoNetwork/Photo AC

Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building is lighting up for Ukraine

The city landmark will light up in the blue and yellow colours of the Ukrainian flag every night in solidarity

Emma Steen
Written by
Emma Steen
In an act of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Building in Shinjuku will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag every evening through March 6. The blue and yellow lights will go on at 6pm and be turned off at 11pm.

The gesture comes alongside a series of anti-war demonstrations in places like Shibuya Crossing, where Ukrainian, Russian and Japanese nationals have gathered to protest Russia’s ongoing military assault on Ukraine. 

Meanwhile, the Japanese government is reportedly in talks with other G7 nations to implement sanctions against Russia. According to Reuters, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also pledged  $100 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine and will be permitting Ukrainian nationals in Japan to extend their stay. 

Want to know how to support Ukraine from Japan? The Embassy of Ukraine in Japan is currently collecting donations in Japanese Yen. There’s also a range of charities fundraising for medical supplies and other emergency aid to Ukraine. 

