Keisei Skyliner
Photo: はるやんパパ@Tokyo/Photo ACAn undated stock photo of the Keisei Skyliner

Overseas arrivals will be allowed to use public transport to get home from the airport

The revised rule is included in the new border measures effective March 1

Kaila Imada
Written by
Kaila Imada
Over the last two years, one of Japan’s strict entry rules required returning citizens and residents to sign a pledge agreeing to avoid taking public transport from the airport to their place of quarantine. All public trains, buses and even taxis are not allowed.

However, following yesterday’s announcement of eased border controls, the Prime Minister of Japan and His Cabinet website has posted this press release stating that the use of public transport from the airport to home is now allowed, provided that the travel time is within 24 hours of the on-arrival PCR test.

This is a welcoming change as overseas arrivals have had to resort to costly private car hires to get to their place of quarantine. A private transfer from Narita into central Tokyo can cost upwards of ¥23,000.

Do note that this public transport revision only takes effect from Tuesday March 1, along with the new revised border control measures announced yesterday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

