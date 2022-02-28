Japan considers extending quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo

The Covid-19 quasi-emergency measures could be extended for another two weeks in 10 prefectures including Tokyo

Earlier this month, the quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and 12 other prefectures was extended until Sunday March 6. As hospitals continue to grapple with high numbers of Covid-19 patients brought on largely by the Omicron variant, the emergency measures could be extended once again.

As reported by Kyodo News, Japan is considering a possible two-week extension for the quasi-state of emergency in Tokyo and nine other prefectures. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will consult with prefectural governors and public health experts before making a decision.

The prefectures that could be affected by this extension are: Aichi, Chiba, Gifu, Hyogo, Kanagawa, Kyoto, Mie, Osaka, Saitama and Tokyo.

The current quasi-emergency measures include shortened business hours for restaurants and bars. There’s also a request for people to refrain from non-essential travel between prefectures. Currently, 31 prefectures across Japan are under the quasi-emergency status, which is slated to end on Sunday March 6.

On Sunday February 27, more than 63,000 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in Japan.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

More news

How you can help Ukraine from Japan

Japan’s new Covid-19 border rules explained

Kodo Nishimura wrote ‘This Monk Wears Heels’ to inspire self-love and self-acceptance

This gorgeous beach in Okinawa is one of the top 25 beaches in the world

Awaji Island is getting a beautiful Zen nature retreat designed by Shigeru Ban

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.