Tokyo might get its first snowfall of 2023 on Tuesday January 24

The temperature is dropping and snow could arrive in the afternoon

Parts of Japan are bracing for the coldest week this season, with officials urging those who live near the Sea of Japan coast to prepare for heavy snow. And while it’s rare for Tokyo to get snow, the forecast says otherwise. We might just get our first official snowfall of 2023 on January 24.

Some areas within Tokyo have already experienced some very light snow with rain on the morning of January 23, including areas like Suginami ward. However, the Japan Meteorological Agency hasn't announced the city’s official first snowfall yet.

According to NHK, temperatures in Tokyo will plunge in the morning on January 24, with snow a possibility. But don’t expect too much — it most likely won’t stay on the ground for too long.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Guide to Kyotographie 2023: featured photographers, exhibition venues and more

See Ueno Zoo's famous panda before she returns to China in February

Travel from Fukushima to Niigata on the spectacular Tadami Line train

Bear-shaped KitKat is now available in Japan for Valentine's Day

This onsen in Morioka is ranked best in northern Japan for fourth year in a row

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.