Tokyo Torch Terrace, part of Japan's soon-to-be tallest building, is opening in July

Right next to Tokyo Station, this new Otemachi venue will feature cafés, restaurants plus an outdoor park

With a crown inspired by the Olympic Torch, Otemachi’s Tokyo Torch Tower, set for completion in 2027, will be the tallest building in Japan. While it will be a while before the 390m building is finished, one section of the Tokyo Torch complex – the Tokyo Torch Terrace – will open to the public next month.

The Tokyo Torch Terrace is located inside Tokiwabashi Tower, which will stand directly in front of Tokyo Torch Tower at a height of 212m. Tokiwabashi Tower is the first part of the complex to open. The Torch Terrace area covers the B1 to the third floor of the building and includes 13 venues, mostly cafés and restaurants, which are set to open on July 21.

Photo: Mitsubishi Estate

The terrace will be connected to the Tokyo Torch Tower at ground level via the Tokyo Torch Park, a pedestrian area that will be filled with greenery and food trucks for people to enjoy the outdoors. The park – also set to open in July – is designed to promote a better work-life balance for locals, and to demonstrate Japanese culture to the people passing through the bustling Tokyo Station. Though it will be a few years before the Tokyo Torch Tower is finished, developers are hoping that the park area will help spark enthusiasm for the full completion of the complex.

