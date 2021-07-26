Watch: international athletes are raving about the food at the Olympic Village

Tokyo 2020 Olympians from around the world are taking to TikTok to show off the quality dishes at the 24-hour dining halls

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have officially started and the athletes have all settled into the 44-hectare Olympic Village in Harumi, Chuo. It serves as their home base during the Games, complete with accommodation, parks, shops and recreation spaces so the athletes can live and train comfortably during the Olympics.

Most importantly, the two dining halls offer over 700 meal options 24 hours a day, every day. They serve up pasta, pizza, sushi, stir fry, salads and even gluten-free, vegan and halal options to cater to a variety of dietary and food requirements. The impressive lineup of food has amazed athletes from around the world – some have gone on TikTok to rave about the high-quality, delicious food they’re enjoying.

Rugby player Ilona Maher from the US confirms that the gyoza served at the Olympic Village are in fact the best.

It seems deep fried camembert cheese, spring rolls and ramen are also the hype at the Athletes’ Village.

US volleyball player Erik Shoji shows us the Japanese meal options.

He also takes us inside the casual dining hall which serves regional Japanese cuisine.

Basketballer Alison Gibson, representing Puerto Rico at the Games, gives super quick reviews of several options here, including pho noodles.

Want to see inside the dining area? Australian tennis player Daria Gavrilova gives us a virtual tour of the main dining hall.

Meanwhile, Australian water polo player Tilly Kearns shows how they keep the dining halls Covid-safe.

See Japan’s current Olympic medal tally.

More Tokyo Olympics news

13-year-old Momiji Nishiya wins gold, becomes one of Japan’s youngest Olympic medalists

Explained: the Japanese symbolism you missed at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

Naohisa Takato wins Japan’s first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Watch: the epic drone display at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics online for free

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.