Tokyo’s trendy neighbourhood of Shimokitazawa just keeps getting cooler with the addition of new developments like Bonus Track, Reload Shimokitazawa and the Mustard Hotel. Now, another new complex is set to open up along Shimokitazawa Railroad Street, the spacious stretch of road which sits on the old above-ground Odakyu train lines.

The new development, known as Nansei Plus, will house Tefu Lounge, a five-storey complex slated to open on Thursday January 20 2022. The complex will also be connected to Shimokita Ekiue, the shopping centre attached to Shimokitazawa Station.

Tefu Lounge will be a mish-mash of hip, new venues like organic supermarket Bio-Ral, Kitasando Coffee, French café Belleville Brûlerie, and the mini theatre Shimokita Ekimae Cinema K2. True to its name, the second and third floors will feature comfortable lounges designed for co-working, while the fourth floor will have shared offices and the fifth floor will be an event space.

A range of new restaurants and bars will also be moving into the rest of the Nansei Plus building, including Bona Bona Petit, a Western-style restaurant run by the folks behind Shimokitazawa's renowned soba shop Dashin Soan, an outpost of Kitade Tacos, and craft beer bar TDM 1874 Brewery.

After that, Nansei Plus will continue to grow, with plans to open up art galleries and plant shops by spring 2022.

The address of the new development is 2-21-22 Kitazawa, Setagaya. Currently, Nansei Plus doesn’t have a website, but you can get more information on the area from the Tefu Lounge website.

