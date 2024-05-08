Tsukiji Market site to become a commercial complex with stadium, hotel and more

The site of the former Tsukiji Inner Market (left) and Hamarikyu Gardens (right)

Ever since Tsukiji Market uprooted itself to its new home in Toyosu in 2018, there have been speculations on what could happen to that piece of prime real estate in central Tokyo. While you can still enjoy plenty of street food and amazing restaurants in the outer market area, the massive plot of land where the inner market sat has remained unused.

Now there’s finally some news. As reported by the Yomiuri Shimbun, the Tsukiji Market site will be redeveloped, with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government announcing plans for a brand new commercial area featuring a stadium, hotel, office spaces and more.

The new development will occupy a massive 19 hectare plot of land, which sits by the Sumida River, adjacent to the Hamarikyu Gardens. While there’s not a lot of specifics on what we can expect from the new area, a key piece of information reveals that the future stadium will be used for a variety of events including sporting games, entertainment and musical acts. This stadium is said to have a capacity of about 50,000 people.

In addition to the multi-purpose stadium, a hotel and offices plus conference and exhibition halls are also set to open in the new area.

This massive project is a huge undertaking. We won’t see anything for a few years, as the first section is set to open only in 2029. The entire site is scheduled to be fully complete by 2032.

Want to be the first to know what's cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.