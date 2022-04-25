Tune in to the five-day Hikaru Utada DJ Mix live-stream from April 27

Catch all your favourite Hikaru Utada hits including ‘First Love’, ‘Automatic’ and ‘One Last Kiss’

Fresh off their very first appearance at California's star-studded Coachella music festival, J-pop megastar Hikaru Utada is gearing up for more celebrations in conjunction with the vinyl release of their latest album ‘Bad Mode’ on Wednesday April 27.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 宇多田ヒカルSTAFF (@hikki_staff)

Fans from around the world can tune in to a Hikaru Utada DJ Mix session for five days from April 27 to May 1. The live-stream will feature a different guest DJ and Utada album each night, and you can catch it via Hikaru Utada’s Instagram from 11pm JST.

The five-day event kicks off with DJ Taku Takahashi from Japanese group M-Flo on April 27, followed by DJ TJO (April 28), Yukibeb (April 29), DJ Yanatake (April 30) and YonYon (May 1).

Aside from the live-stream, a special vinyl pop-up shop will take place at Tower Records in Shibuya from April 26 to May 2. Here you can purchase vinyl editions of Utada's eight albums including ‘First Love’, ‘Distance’, ‘Deep River’ and her latest release 'Bad Mode'.

For more information, visit the Tower Records website (in Japanese only).

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

This Starbucks in Ginza has an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet

Tokyo to remove all rubbish bins from train and metro stations

McDonald’s Japan now has a Tokyo Banana soft serve waffle cone

Solo barbecue chain restaurant Yakiniku Like now serves lamb for a limited time

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.