This limited-time collaboration with famous Japanese sweets also includes a matcha McShake and mochi pie

Here’s a good reason to eat at McDonald’s in Japan. Every season, you’ll find limited-time specials like the recently introduced sakura mochi pie as well as collabs with big brands like Pokémon. Now, the fast food chain is teaming up with popular Japanese confectionery makers for a pop-up menu of three new desserts available from Wednesday April 27.

You’ll be travelling through your taste buds as these offerings are inspired by specialities from three different destinations in Japan: Tokyo, Kyoto and Yamanashi.

We can’t wait to get our hands on the Tokyo Banana Waffle Cone (¥250). It features a crispy cone filled with rich milk soft serve ice cream and a banana custard sauce, topped off with a sprinkling of almonds.

Along with the Tokyo Banana special, there’s a Matcha McShake (from ¥150) using the powdered green tea from Tsujiri in Kyoto, and a Kikyo Shingen Mochi Pie (¥160) made in collaboration with a famous confectionery shop from Yamanashi.

More from Time Out Tokyo

Survey: tell us what living in Tokyo is really like for you

Shibuya Sky is opening its rooftop bar for limited time from April 28

This Starbucks in Ginza has an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet

This Tokyo hotel has an amazing rooftop infinity pool with views

Lady Gaga is bringing her Chromatica Ball Tour to Tokyo this September

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.