The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride at USJ in Osaka will close on January 22 2024 after a 20-year run

Universal Studios Japan is set to bid farewell to one of its long-running attractions, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man ride, after a successful 20-year run. This crowd-pleaser has been an integral part of the Osaka theme park since its inception in January 2004, captivating audiences with its thrilling 4D experience.

Fans journeyed alongside Peter Parker in a heart-stopping chase through the cityscapes of New York, battling against the Sinister Syndicate. This blend of high-speed excitement and effects created an immersive spectacle that was nothing short of, well, amazing.

Photo: USJ

However, all good things must come to an end. Universal Studios Japan announced that the web-slinger's ride will be swinging its last run on January 22 2024, precisely two decades after it first thrilled fans. While this closing may carry a hint of sadness, it signals the dawn of a new era for the theme park.

Photo: USJ

Universal Studios Japan continues to be an epicentre of fantasy and excitement, brimming with a plethora of exhilarating attractions. From the enchanting magic of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to the first-ever Super Nintendo World area, the theme park constantly pushes the boundaries of imagination.

As we wave goodbye to our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, anticipation swells for the future marvels that await at Universal Studios Japan. After all, with every ending comes a new beginning.

