Universal Studios Japan is getting a crazy new Minions hotel room

The colourful room at Hotel Universal Port is inspired by the theme park from Despicable Me

Universal Studios Japan has already surprised fans with several new attractions as part of Universal Cool Japan initiative, but now the park is getting a brand new Despicable Me themed hotel room, scheduled to open on July 15. In addition to the two Minions rooms that were installed in 2016 and 2017, Hotel Universal Port is now getting a room inspired by the Super Silly Funland amusement park from the original Despicable Me movie.

Here’s a sneak peek of the new room.

Photo: Hotel Universal Port

The entire interior of this zany room is decked out in wallpaper showing the fictional theme park, so you can pretend you’ve got all the rides to yourself.

Photo: Hotel Universal Port

Speaking of rides, the four-person bunk bed is designed to look like the roller coaster featured in the film. Plus, it’s got yellow Minions themed sheets.

Photo: Hotel Universal Port

Meanwhile, the TV stand looks just like the Space Killer game that Margo, Edith and Agnes play.

Photo: Hotel Universal Port

In the bathroom, you’ll find a funhouse-style mirror and illustrations of Minions plastered on the wall.

Photo: Hotel Universal Port

Make sure to look at the small details, too – like this lamp that looks like a creature from the film series.

There are a total of ten Minions and Despicable Me rooms available per day, and reservations open from June 14 via the Hotel Universal Port website, and June 16 on other booking websites including Jalan and Rakuten Travel. A room can host up to four people and starts at ¥21,000 per person, including breakfast.

