Universal Studios Japan in Osaka hasn’t stopped opening new attractions lately, from Super Nintendo World to its new Demon Slayer ride. And 2022 looks set to be filled with more heart-pumping action as the park unveils new rides based on Monster Hunter, Detective Conan and Hunter Hunter. It’s all part of the park’s Universal Cool Japan initiative, which sees USJ feature limited-time rides themed around iconic Japanese anime, manga, video games and pop culture.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

Monster Hunter World Iceborne XR Walk

From January 21 to August 28, you’ll be able to live out your wildest monster hunting fantasies in this icy VR world. You’ll get to roam freely within the world of Monster Hunter and, of course, take down towering beasts using special weapons and powers. Note that this attraction will require a separate ticket from your USJ entry ticket.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

Detective Conan

Detective Conan is making a big comeback to USJ with an escape room plus three new attractions, including a challenge to solve riddles and find clues hidden around the park, a collaboration with the Hollywood Dream roller coaster and a live entertainment restaurant. Together, the four new attractions are called Detective Conan World, and will be around from March 4 to August 28, except for the restaurant, which will only be open until June 5.

Photo: Universal Studios Japan

Hunter Hunter

The theme park will also be celebrating its first-ever collaboration with manga series Hunter Hunter. Details for this attraction haven’t been released yet, but it’s set to be an ‘ultra-real’ experience to take you through the journey of Gon and Killua, which will be available from March 4 to August 28.

More details will be released in the upcoming months, so keep an eye on the Universal Studios Japan website.

More news

Tokyo plans to recognise same-sex partnerships by 2023

teamLab is taking over Kairakuen Garden in Ibaraki from February to March 2022

Tokyo now has three ramen restaurants with a Michelin star

Animate in Ikebukuro is expanding to become the world's largest anime store by 2023

The best Harry Potter events happening in Tokyo right now

Want to be the first to know what’s cool in Tokyo? Sign up to our newsletter for the latest updates from Tokyo and Japan.