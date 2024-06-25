Do you ever wish your average theme park experience had a little more chaos thrown into the mix? Universal Studios Japan in Osaka is about to deliver just that with its first collaboration with ‘Chainsaw Man’.

The cult-favourite title revolves around a teenager called Denji, who has the ability to transform his head and arms into chainsaws. Created by Tatsuki Fujimoto, it first appeared as a manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2018 before being adapted into an anime in 2022. In the story arc, Denji acquires his powers after making a deal with a devil dog and goes on to join a government-run agency that fights against other devils threatening Japan.

Both the manga series and anime adaptation feature graphic violence and overt sexual references with comedic undertones, which have prompted several countries to classify ‘Chainsaw Man’ as unsuitable for audiences under the age of 18. So, how age-appropriate will the upcoming USJ collaboration be? We’re not quite sure, as the theme park has yet to announce specific details about the limited-time programme.

So far, organisers have only revealed that the attraction will recreate the world depicted in the 'Chainsaw Man' universe for an immersive event you can experience ‘with your whole body’. Hmm…

The ‘Chainsaw Man’ attraction is expected to open at Universal Studios Japan sometime this autumn, along with a host of other season-exclusive programmes to look forward to near Halloween.

