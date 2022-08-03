Watch: Hokkaido hosted Japan’s biggest drone show featuring Pokemon

Otaru Ushiro Festival launched 700 drones in the sky to create 100 metre-tall formations of Charizard, Gengar and more

Otaru Ushiro Festival, also known as the Tide Festival, at Otaru city in Hokkaido is held on the last weekend of July every year. The three-day event is split into three parts, starting with the Ushio Furekomi opening ceremony with floats and dancers parading through the neighbourhood.

Then there’s the Ushio Nerikomi dance parade, where multiple groups from different schools and organisations dance to traditional songs. Sunday is dedicated to the Ushio Watari maritime parade featuring a fleet of fishing boats. For the grand finale, the festival closes with a magnificent fireworks show by the harbour.

This year’s festivities also hosted Japan’s largest drone show in collaboration with Pokémon Go’s sixth anniversary on July 24. The mesmerising performance utilised a whopping 700 drones to created 100 metre-tall formations of Pokémon including Charizard, Gengar, Exeggutor, Rayquaza and more.

You can watch the entire Pokemon drone show on the Pokémon Go Japan YouTube channel.

