Watch now: Studio Ghibli's commercial for Lawson convenience stores

Aside from Academy Award-winning feature films such as 'Spirited Away', Studio Ghibli also dabbles in original short films such as this new 15-second commercial for Japan's Lawson convenience stores.

The ad was created in part by one of the studio's animators, Osamu Tanabe, who also moonlights as a part-time employee at a Lawson store; Tanabe worked on the design and content of the video. Ghibli fans might find Tanabe's work familiar as the style of this clip resembles that of Ghibli's 2013 film, 'The Tale of the Princess Kaguya'.

Meanwhile, Academy Award-winning director Kunio Kato, who took home the Best Animated Short Film for 'Tsumiki no Ie' ('The House of Small Cubes') in 2008, oversaw the direction and animation. The advertisement is produced by Tomohiko Ishii, best known as the assistant producer for beloved Ghibli hits like 'Howl's Moving Castle' and 'Spirited Away'. Moreover, the characters in the animation are voiced by actual Lawson store employees for a sense of authenticity.

The hand-drawn animation, titled 'Machi no Hotto Station', is a heartwarming depiction of a daily visit to the konbini, which we are all accustomed to. It even highlights small details such as Lawson's famous fried chicken that you'll find in the hot food display as well as the Machi Café where you can pick up a cup of freshly brewed coffee. Check out the short clip below.

