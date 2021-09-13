Watch Supersonic music festival on live stream for free this weekend

Japan plays host to some pretty mind-blowing annual music festivals. However, due to the pandemic, festivals were cancelled last year and 2021 hasn’t been much better. Some concerts have been offering online live-streams, so you can catch the action while staying home. Usually, you still have to buy a ticket to watch the stream, but Tokyo’s Supersonic music festival will be live-streamed for free on September 18 and 19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMMER SONIC / SUPERSONIC 2020 (@summersonic_official)

Supersonic is produced by Creativeman, who are also behind Greenroom Festival and sister festival Summer Sonic. Supersonic was originally scheduled for last summer, but was postponed to September 2021 and scaled down.

This two-day festival at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba will have some big-name international artists including Zedd, Steve Aoki, Kygo and Alan Walker, and attendees are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

Better still, those of us who couldn’t get tickets can enjoy Supersonic from the comfort of our own homes for free via 17 Live. There's no word yet on which artists will be on the live-stream, but more details on the schedule will be revealed sometime this week.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

